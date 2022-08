Correct or probably Not, “disprove” that the Israel-PA situation will Never change, unless

-1- the “Palestinian” PLO & Hamas regimes accept peace with the Jewish State of Israel,

-2- on terms without getting either: 1967 lines, a Jerusalem capital, or refugee return, and

-3- with lots of Arab misery, poverty, & international isolation, due to their Jihadist aggressions.





Source link