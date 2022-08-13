MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 37 children killed by Israel so far this yearMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 13, 2022 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest So the known terrorists in APartheid Israel deserve to die. Good point! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Famous Dave’s Restaurants Sell for $200 Million next article Kushner says Christie tried to return book advance to get Trump White House post The author comredg you might also like Re: 37 children killed by Israel so far this year Re: Don't write off the Arabs yet: Palestine is still an Arab cause Re: 37 children killed by Israel so far this year Re: As Israel was killing civilians in Gaza, the hypocritical world stood by and watched Re: Is Palestine really on top of the Arab agenda? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email