



It reminds me of the US when Trump was elected. Dozens of celebrities announced they’d be leaving the country. As far as I know, none of them did. Similar announcements were heard in the UK by those concerned by the possibility of Corbyn being elected Prime Minister. Fortunately the British people realized how great a disaster that would be and Corbyn is now a sad footnote. This is simply a bit of political grandstanding.

OTOH antisemitism in France, largely fomented by Islamic extremist attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions has led to an exodus of French Jews to Israel.

More recently a boatload of Gazan drowned in the Mediterranean attempting to flee the harsh and inhuman rule of Hamas in Gaza. At least one of their members had previously fled to Turkey, then Libya and then Egypt. Turkey and Egypt are arguably more moderate states than Hamastan. Why not remain in either country. Were they not wanted? Did they not feel comfortable there? Apparently their goal was Belgium.

He followed a path taken by thousands before him, fleeing to Turkey, one of the few countries that accepts Palestinians from Gaza, on a perilous journey meant to reach Europe.

From Turkey, he went to Egypt and then to Libya. The family said it lost contact with him on Oct. 4, holding out hopes that he had somehow made it to Belgium. But the bad news came on Oct. 24: He was on a boat that sank off Tunisia.

So who do they blame? Not Israel but Hamas.

But increasingly, families have begun to complain about Hamas’ leadership, citing the high taxes, its heavy-handed rule and a growing stream of leaders, including its supreme leader Ismail Haniyeh, who have moved abroad to more comfortable places with their families.

