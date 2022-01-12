Re: 33% of Arab world doesn’t have enough food: UN report – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 33% of Arab world doesn’t have enough food: UN report – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 12, 2022 add comment 8 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest “Only conspiracy theories and lies claim they are not”, says the conspiracionist… how ironic. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Coronavirus: how Omicron is spreading in Hong Kong wave triggered by Cathay Pacific aircrew and a relative linked to 32 other confirmed infections next article Letters: No action plan | Health care | GOP projection | Taking on tech | Guantanamo Bay | Disgusted Republicans The author comredg you might also like Re: Syria: protests against sharp rise in electricity prices Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf Re: US Congress to promote more normalisation with Israel Re: Will a million signatures stop the honouring of a war criminal? Re: Popular committees are needed to confront illegal Israeli settlers Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email