MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 3 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 17, 2022 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You’ve had 100 years to adapt to the ‘new normal’ …. eh? Frankly, you’ve been replaced … and replacement is ongoing … eh? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article UAE sentences former Khashoggi lawyer to 3 years in prison, day after Biden visit next article US Congress Views Joe Biden’s Middle East Trip Through Traditional Ideological Lenses The author comredg you might also like Re: 3 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank Re: 3 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank Re: Israel strikes ‘Hamas sites’ in Gaza hours after Biden visit – Middle East Monitor Re: Iran: Biden is implementing Israel’s policies – Middle East Monitor Re: 3 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in West Bank Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email