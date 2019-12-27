



Tebboune seems like a level headed person. Tebboune was also a controversial figure within the former regime which got him in trouble with the political elite. See below:

https://www.tsa-algerie.COM/abdelmadjid-tebboune-de-la-disgrace-a-el-mouradia/

I believe Tebboune’s election was a victory for Algeria. The EU tried to intervene in Algerian politics. Foreign intervention in Ghaddafi’s Libya worked out so well didn’t it? How about Egypt with Al-Sisi’s foreign backed coup against Morsi who wanted to fundamentally change Egypt from an Autocratic regime, which is what Egypt currently has with Sisi, into a Democracy? What about Syria where Clandestine Foreign intervention manufactured grassroots protestst to call for a change in Syria’s regime in order to appease Israel? Those are wonderful examples of foreign intervention aren’t they? Tebboune will play ball with Hirak if Hirak presents a list of organized demands. I have faith that he will.





