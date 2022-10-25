Re: 22 countries requested to purchase Iran military drones, official says

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 22 countries requested to purchase Iran military drones, official saysMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 25, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Now we know who all the genocidal bad actors are. Is anyone surprised? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Evnia, a new range of Philips monitors and accessories to reinvent the… next article The Hong Kong connection: what 6 of China’s top leadership team, including Xi Jinping, have in common The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel DM: Abbas not my friend, we met to achieve Israel's interests Re: After Truss, Israel hopes UK still plans to relocate embassy to Jerusalem Re: Israel demolishes Palestinian village of Al-Araqib for 208th time Re: Arabs in Israel gather in support of Sami Abu Shehadeh Re: Google sets up high-tech school at Israel University Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email