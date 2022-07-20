Re: 21 QCs announce opposition to UK’s Rwanda immigration scheme – Middle East Monitor





So just one percent of the Queen’s Counsels in the UK oppose deporting illegal immigrants to Rwanda. 99% of the Queen’s Counsel have not objected. Memo thinks that the one percent are more important than the 99%.

Now to put this in a broader perspective, Queen’s Counsel make up about 10% of all lawyers in the UK. These Queen’s counsel make up just one tenth of lawyers in the UK. And what percentage do 21 Queen’s Counsel make up of the UK population of 67.44 million people? Statistically it is close to zero.





