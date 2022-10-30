close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: 2022 could be deadliest year for Palestinians in West Bank, UN says

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 44 views
The khazar eugenists give birth to zaio-gagas full of genetic diseases and mental illnesses. They do not hinder their breeders to reproduce. A nation of gvir[s] they have indeed, and dumped onto our Holy Land of Palestine, on welfare, and equipped in extremis by USA with high-tech weapons, and plenty of free cash from Europe as well, to live la dolce vita without working. Concerning birth, let’s recall how they sterilized the zaio-menites, and Ethiopians, sold their offsprings, and inject contraception in them. Now, another diabolical news from the khazar monsters is that:

https://israelpalestinenews.ORG/israel-threat-palestinian-womb/

Do you understand why they are shooting in the head so many Palestinian youths?

From the mouth of the camera lens sucker:

https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=_mbS1cbPzxk

https://jonathanturley.ORG/2014/07/17/they-have-to-die-israeli-politicians-comments-calling-for-killing-of-mothers-of-palestinians-trigger-international-backlash/#:~:text=Ayelet%20Shaked%20is%20a%20member%20of%20the%20ultra-nationalist,critics%20are%20denouncing%20as%20a%20call%20for%20genocide.

Only the churchian USA could stop this?! Viva Palestine



