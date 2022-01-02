Re: 2021 in Palestine: A new generation has finally risen





He is going to send you his 12 comments about their hardship during the colonization of Palestine…how terrorizing the Pals have been toward them…they inbred narc. perceive everything opposite to the standard of right/wrong.

I have let Stanislas M. babble for 24 hours. See how stuck they are in their Pesher technique: The sole reason why they need a country of their own is because we goy hate them…and so, they need to keep struggling against all those ”juz-haters”. None of them tries to see how they could morally-improve so as to join the universal community…Nope.

They keep bumping their heads on walls of limitations, and keep doing the same mistakes. The people who happen to be Jewish, and wish to be free with us as equals are the ones who have decided to drop out of that conditioning, so as to be free with us.

BUT accepting to sacrifice Palestine for those sabbatean/pharisees must stop, once and for all.





