Re: 2021 in Palestine: A new generation has finally risen





You often hear them saying they look

– Middle Eastern

– Italian

– Mediterranean

– Olive

– Swarthy

and they say they have what they call Jewfro – meaning Jewish afro, meaning they have the curly black kind of hair most Arabs have. None of the above is true. Here is a link that has the pictures of 540 Ashkenazi and they all look Ashkenazic. The pictures are numbered and I was laughing when I looked at number 30. What part of these Europeans looks Middle Eastern? But the problem they face is that if they look European then they must be European and if they are European, the question arises what is their claim to Palestine based on?

tinyurl.Com/540-Ashkenazi





