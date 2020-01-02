Re: 2020 heralds the decade of new colonial borders





The most attended subject in Middle Eastern universities is religion specifically Islam. The next subject is Arabic. So whilst trying to promote the view that the ME is well educated is actual fact, We find that when the vast majority of your tertiary education revolves around the arts especially religion then all you are achieving is polarising the population against advancement on an intellectual level which promotes liberalism, free thinking , free speech and equality for all. Those 4 social science areas are the reason why the west lept ahead of Islam hundreds of years ago and remains well ahead. .

As for your claim regards SA building a mega city and there is nothing that compares to it, well in one aspect you are correct as it doesn’t exist and after the murder of Khashoggi It was revealed that nobody in the world is now willing to invest in the city.. but actually the super city of the future is already taking form and has been for 11 years and those cities, ( plural not singular) are found in South Korea. Be it Seoul , Songdo, Sejong or Busan. Seoul saw $88 billion invested i towards becoming a smart eco city in 2009, the mayor who pushed for that is now the president of the country so the impetus to continue to do so continues. This explains why the worlds fastest internet speeds are found in…Korea, Saudis Arabia for all its money is currently languishing in 84th position





