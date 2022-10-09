MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West BankMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 9, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Have you noticed how white very many Syrians and Jordanians are? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Emmanuel Macron slaps down Joe Biden for issuing 'Armageddon' warning, calls it POLITICAL FICTION next article Emmanuel Macron slaps down Joe Biden for issuing 'Armageddon' warning, calls it POLITICAL FICTION The author comredg you might also like Re: Poll: Majority in Israel oppose maritime border deal with Lebanon Re: The myth of the Temple of Solomon and the struggle for Jerusalem Re: Nablus governor calls martyrs’ mothers ‘extreme’ – Middle East Monitor Re: 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank Re: Erdogan: If Washington does not meet our need for F-16 fighters, then there are other options Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email