Re: 2 men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bomb

INDIANS (ET)Re: 2 men shot dead in eastern Saudi city were driving car bombINDIANS (ET) by admin on December 30, 2019 add comment 38 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Yes …. that’s what the Mossad is for … eh? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Could better urban planning be key to solving loneliness epidemic sweeping through Hong Kong’s elderly population? next article Re: US court parole’s killer of Turkish envoy The author admin you might also like Pentagon Chief: Airstrikes on Iran-Backed Group 'Successful' Israel to Withhold $43 Million of Palestinian Tax Funds Re: Some 5,000 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during Sukkot Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped Re: ‘Hatred and mistrust block a solution in Israel-Palestine’ Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email