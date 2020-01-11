Re: 2 children pardoned in Turkey after apologising for insulting Erdogan





Erdogan is a Narcissistic psychopath dictator . Jailing youth for criticizing Erdogan , I critize every president that we had in the United States including Trump and I never been in Jail. Thank god I live in a country that allows citizens to voice there opinion on there government and there leaders. No leader should be exempt from scrutiney and public opinion . The people are the checks and balance of leaders who get out of control and misuse there power. Any leader afraid of children insulting him is a very weak thin skinned leader that has something to hide ,or guilty of something.





