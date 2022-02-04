Re: 14 Israel rights groups jump to Amnesty’s defence following apartheid report – Middle East Monitor





As I said, Gruen never uttered the words ‘Judea and Samaria’. He may have been a Nazi collaborator, but he lived in the real world.

Thank you for admitting that the idea of maybe, possibly, perhaps handing over some of the West Bank territory Apartheid Israel was illegally occupying to the former illegal occupier was Gruen’s personal thought experiment and never an actual proposal made by the Judeo-Nazi regime as you lied in your post.

Judeo-Nazi Israel has never made an offer of peace. It has only ever wanted more pieces of Palestine.

The Palestinians in the OPT have no autonomy. They are universally recognized to be under foreign, belligerent occupation.





