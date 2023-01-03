Re: 14.3m Palestinians around the world, report reveals

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 14.3m Palestinians around the world, report revealsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 3, 2023 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Are you saying that under the Ottoman Turkish Empire they decided to all be Arabs? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Away from the rhetoric, where is European support for Palestine? next article President Joe Biden ends 2022 with a 43% approval rating, the second-highest rating he received in 2022 The author comredg you might also like Re: Hezbollah Head says change to Al Aqsa status quo could explode the region Re: Greece moves to postpone major arms purchase Re: 7,000 Palestinians arrested by Israeli Forces in 2022 Re: Israel shoots dead 15-year-old Palestinian Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says Netanyahu Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email