Re: 12 human rights groups meet in Egypt for rare roundtable

after 1973, the Jews understood that there was no way for the
entity to remain in Palestine as long as Egypt was the enemy and
therefore the Elders of Zion made an arrangement with the United
States to pay Egypt billions of dollars as bribe money to force
Egypt never to attack the Jews again. Despite Egypt receiving
billions of dollars from the US to make peace with the Jews, 98% of
the people of Egypt have strong anti-Jewish sentiments. You have
to understand that there was no way for the US to continue to pay
the billions to Egypt if the Muslim Brotherhood was in power.
Therefore, the Egyptian army decided that they were better off
receiving the billions of dollars and they went against the
Brotherhood. In fact, Mohammed Morsi was the first and only
democratically elected President of Egypt.