Re: 12 human rights groups meet in Egypt for rare roundtable





after 1973, the Jews understood that there was no way for the

entity to remain in Palestine as long as Egypt was the enemy and

therefore the Elders of Zion made an arrangement with the United

States to pay Egypt billions of dollars as bribe money to force

Egypt never to attack the Jews again. Despite Egypt receiving

billions of dollars from the US to make peace with the Jews, 98% of

the people of Egypt have strong anti-Jewish sentiments. You have

to understand that there was no way for the US to continue to pay

the billions to Egypt if the Muslim Brotherhood was in power.

Therefore, the Egyptian army decided that they were better off

receiving the billions of dollars and they went against the

Brotherhood. In fact, Mohammed Morsi was the first and only

democratically elected President of Egypt.





