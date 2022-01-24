Re: 以色列部长抨击定居者的暴力行为是“恐怖主义”——中东观察

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: 以色列部长抨击定居者的暴力行为是“恐怖主义”——中东观察MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 24, 2022 add comment 15 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest OK, insults back and forth and I thought this was a form to discuss the Pal/Israel conflict? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Gabrielle Union Praises Amber Ruffin And Her Show next article Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Fake White House' After Biden Jokes About Player's Vaccination Status The author comredg you might also like Re: Assad regime tortured over 653 Palestinian refugees to death since 2011, report reveals Re: Hundreds protest in London against demolition of homes in Sheikh Jarrah Re: Palestinians don’t need Israel investigated, they need justice – Middle East Monitor Re: Tantura: Israeli veterans admit to 1948 massacre of Palestinian village Re: Tantura: Israeli veterans admit to 1948 massacre of Palestinian village Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email