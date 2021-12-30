RCEP: China says world’s largest trade pact gives it ‘powerful leverage’ to cope with 2022 challenges





China is doubling down on the critical role that the world’s largest trade pact will play in helping it buffer the impact of the coronavirus while promoting growth in the face of “unprecedented” trade challenges during the coming year.The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), comprising 15 member countries – including China and covering approximately 30 per cent of the world’s population and global gross domestic product – will take effect for most members on Saturday.Tariffs on…







