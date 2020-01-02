close
ASIANS (ET)

Razer teams up with partners including Sheng Shiong, FWD to join Singapore’s digital banking race

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 37 views
no thumb




Gaming company Razer has teamed up with home-grown Singaporean entrepreneurs and Asian billionaires to apply for a full digital banking license, joining the race to create virtual lenders in the city state.Razer Fintech, the company’s financial technology unit, will own a 60 per cent stake in the group, while five partners will hold the remaining 40 per cent, according to a statement.They are Sheng Siong Holdings, the private company of the Singaporean Lim brothers behind a popular local…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response