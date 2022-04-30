Ray J Addressed Viral Clip Of Kanye West And Kim Kardashian – Lil Duval Weighs In On The Situation







It’s been just revealed that Ray J responded to a viral clip of Kanye West delivering Kim Kardashian the computer and hard drive that contained her sex tape. Check out the video and the latest reports below.

‘Oop! #RayJ had a few things to say after seeing a clip from a recent episode of The Kardashians! Ray commented on a post shared by @hollywoodunlocked showing the moment #KimKardashian received a gift from #KanyeWest,’ The Shade Room notes.

TSR said: ‘In the clip, Kanye is seen delivering a large suitcase with a computer and hard drive inside allegedly containing the entire footage of Kim and Ray J’s 2007 sex tape. According to Kim, Kanye had flown back to Los Angeles to meet Ray J at the airport to retrieve the items, then immediately flew back to New York to deliver the surprise to her ahead of her SNL performance.’



TSR also noted: ‘After the emotional moment, #KrisJenner thanked Kanye for “his unbelievable way he does things, and the ability to get something done. And probably a big fat huge check,” to which Kanye replied, “Oh, definitely not no check. We not getting extorted ever again.’

DJ Aone said: ‘Ray J what’s good?! If it’s old Kayne songs on just say that!!!’ and Lil Duval posted this: ‘The wild part is y’all gon keep watching and the rating gon keep going up cuz y’all slow.’

Someone else said this: ‘It’s funny because she wants us to forget it but that’s all she talks about.’

Someone else said: ‘I mean her tape has been out there for a decade, can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.’

Someone said: ‘Whether she has the hard drive or not, it’s still all over the internet.’







