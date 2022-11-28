NATIVE AMERICAN (P)RAW: DC: BIDEN AND FAMILY ARRIVE AT THE WHITE HOUSENATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on November 28, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest RAW: DC: BIDEN AND FAMILY ARRIVE AT THE WHITE HOUSE Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Palestinians hand over the body of Israeli who died in a traffic accident next article Re: Palestine warns upcoming Israeli gov’t against altering Jerusalem status quo – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like White House Seeks More Aid for Ukraine Before Republicans Take Control of House White House Responds After Protests Erupt Across China Over ‘Zero-COVID’ Rules White House health officials: up-to-date vaccines key to move on from Covid Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner November 27, 2022 1:11 PM By The Associated Press Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties… Latest COVID vaccine will help people ‘move on’ from the pandemic, White House’s Jha says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email