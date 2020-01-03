Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead At 21

Fans are mourning the loss of rapper Lexii Alijai who died on New Year’s Day.
According to Page Six, the 21-year-old was the granddaughter of singer-songwriter Roger Troutman. She built a large following on Soundcloud, Instagram and YouTube which led to the release of her debut album “Growing Pains” in 2017.
Alijai also collaborated with singer Kehlani on songs “Jealous” and “You Should Be Here,” the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy back in 2016.
Her cause of death is unknown at this time.
Source: Page Six
