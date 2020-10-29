Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son





Rapper Freeway is mourning the loss of his son Jihad.

The Philadelphia native shared the news on social media, writing, “God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt. Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath. I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. ”

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Damn yo Oschino son passed in that tragic car accident & freeway son was shot & fighting for his life wtf prayers out to both families — R AH (@boujiassriah) October 29, 2020

This follows the death of another Philly rap legend’s son. Earlier in the week, Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihad went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

[ione_media_gallery id=”844523″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE







Source link