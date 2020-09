As General Manager and Interim Vice President, Duane Barnes continues to lead RapidScale in providing innovative managed cloud solutions for channel partners and their clients.

(PRWeb September 17, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/rapidscale_a_cox_business_company_names_duane_barnes_general_manager_and_interim_vice_president/prweb17402444.htm





Source link