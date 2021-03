With an industry veteran and technology leader on the team, RapidScale continues to extend its managed cloud services to different micro-markets within North Carolina.

(PRWeb March 09, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/rapidscale_a_cox_business_company_hires_brian_baker_as_senior_cloud_solutions_consultant_to_focus_on_new_customer_acquisition_in_raleigh_north_carolina/prweb17782239.htm





Source link