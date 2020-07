In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how implementation of a CTMS can improve project momentum and compliance. The webinar will explore key system features that can enable rapid…

(PRWeb July 16, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/rapid_ctms_implementation_leveraging_a_modular_approach_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb17261262.htm





Source link