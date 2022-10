Deployment of Cloud4Wi’s platform across 2,500 stores leads to a million customer sign-ups and achieves a revenue uplift of 235% compared to more traditional marketing campaigns.

(PRWeb October 24, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/raiadrogasil_partners_with_cloud4wi_to_unlock_location_based_marketing_and_boost_revenue/prweb18975518.htm





Source link