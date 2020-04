Radiant hosts a webinar Thursday, April 23 at 11 A.M. PDT to introduce its Auto-POI software feature, a quick and easy tool for light and color measurement of entire backlit instrument clusters.

(PRWeb April 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/radiant_hosts_webinar_demonstrating_automated_visual_inspection_tools_for_measuring_light_and_color_across_backlit_instrument_clusters_and_symbols/prweb17054585.htm





