Quirky China: 520 drones for a dog’s birthday, a groom in a wedding dress and feminine hygiene advertising faux pas







A woman in central China’s Hunan province spent 100,000 yuan (US$15,700) renting 520 drones to celebrate her pet dog’s birthday.The drones were organised to form Chinese characters to spell: “Happy 10th birthday to Doudou” while flying above the Xiangjiang River in the city of Changsha, reported Thepaper.cn.The drones would then move to form patterns of a birthday cake and a gift box containing a bone.In the video, the dog’s owner and several friends wearing Christmas hats sang “happy birthday”…







