Quick Base Receives Highest Score for Citizen Development for 2nd Year…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/quick_base_receives_highest_score_for_citizen_development_for_2nd_year_in_gartners_2020_critical_capabilities_for_enterprise_low_code_application_platforms_report/prweb17489469.htm

Major platform updates in 2020 to enable managed citizen development at enterprise scale