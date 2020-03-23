





Encore Presentation: Welcome to Indigenous in Music! This week Larry welcomes from the Mi’kmaq Community of Gesgapegiag, Quebec, Mr. Quentin Condo aka Q052. He has just released his new hip hop album “Qama’si.” You can find out all about him on our home page at IndigenousinMusic.com and hear his music on Spotify.

Music from Q052, Gina Loring, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Def-i, A. Billi Free, Axel Krygier, A Tribe Called Red, Tchutchu, Dapuntobeat, Centavrvs, Khu.eex, Bay Area, Flamingo Star, Darren Geffre, Iskwe, JUQ, Stoik, Aleah Bell, Toia, Blue Flamez, Artson, April Fresh, Nick Lone, Centavrvs, Shon Denay, Star Nayea, Indigenous, John Trudell, Kelly Fraser, Sandra Sutter and much much more.

The post Quentin Condo AKA Q052 in our Spotlight Interview (Hip hop) – Encore appeared first on Native Voice One, by Bob Petersen.





Source link