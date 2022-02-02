‘Queen of Italian cinema’ Monica Vitti dies at age 90







Monica Vitti, the versatile movie star of Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’Avventura and other Italian alienation films of the 1960s, and later a leading comic actress, has died. She was 90.Her death was announced Wednesday on Twitter by a former culture minister, Walter Veltroni, who said he had been asked to communicate her death by her husband, the photographer Roberto Russo.“Goodbye to the queen of Italian cinema,’’ the current culture minister, Dario Franceschini, wrote in a statement.Vitti had…







