Qubit’s New Consumer Survey Findings Confirm Rapid Shift in Shopper…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/qubits_new_consumer_survey_findings_confirm_rapid_shift_in_shopper_behavior_and_potential_impact_on_holiday_shopping_in_2020/prweb17273283.htm

Data reveals changing consumer attitudes accelerated by COVID-19, a lasting shift to digital commerce and diminished brand loyalty