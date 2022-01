Qualfon Opens New State of the Art Outsourcing Facility





Qualfon, a full-service business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, has expanded its nearshore footprint with the opening of a new facility in Bogotá, Colombia. The nearshore operation offers…

(PRWeb January 12, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/qualfon_opens_new_state_of_the_art_outsourcing_facility/prweb18430116.htm





Source link