Quad alliance diplomats stress ‘adherence to international law’ but don’t mention China

Top diplomats from the burgeoning, informal alliance known as the Quad met in Australia on Friday and reaffirmed their commitment to a “free, open and inclusive rules-based order” in the Pacific without mentioning China by name.“We oppose coercive economic policies and practices that run counter to this system and will work collectively to foster global economic resilience against such actions,” said a joint statement from the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States…



