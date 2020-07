Of HR leaders who participated, 93% say that their organizations have transitioned to remote work and 61% believe employee engagement has increased as a result.

(PRWeb July 08, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/pulse_of_hr_from_josh_bersin_academy_culturex_and_waggl_offers_valuable_insights_on_organizational_responses_to_the_covid_19_crisis/prweb17238889.htm





Source link