Pueblo of Zuni has first death from COVID-19

Zuni, N. M. — The Pueblo of Zuni announced today that it had received confirmation over the weekend that a tribal member passed away from the COVID-19 virus.

In a public notice posted on Facebook, the Tribe said the Zuni Governor’s Office received confirmation on Sunday from the Zuni Service Unit of the Indian Health Service that a Tribal member had died. No other details were shared.

Governor Val R. Panteah Sr. expressed his sincere condolences and said, “Our hearts go out to the family and everyone who is impacted by the tragic loss of a tribal member.”

The family respectfully asked for privacy during this difficult time, according to the release.

The announcement comes a day after the Pueblo of Zuni Tribal Council instituted a curfew for all individuals living on the Zuni Tribe Indian Reservation. The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exceptions for people that need to travel to work or have emergency situations.