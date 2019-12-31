Protesters pour onto Hong Kong’s streets on New Year’s Eve to chant slogans







Anti-government protesters poured onto Hong Kong’s streets across multiple locations on New Year’s Eve to chant slogans amid a heavy police presence.

Riot police stopped and searched protesters and shoppers near the atrium of Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui and on the ground floor of Times Square in Causeway Bay, after dozens of people heeded the calls to stage “shopping protests” in the two popular malls on Tuesday evening.

At around 9pm, masked protesters occupied roads by setting up…







