The PMI Chicagoland Chapter, serving 5000 members of the Project Management Institute organization, is adapting to the current way of having events. Their annual professional development day,…

(PRWeb August 06, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/project_management_institute_pmi_chicagoland_chapter_opens_registration_for_their_annual_2020_virtual_pm_symposium/prweb17298903.htm





Source link