Producer Hitmaka Responds To Claims He Pistol-Whipped Girlfriend, Accuses Her Of Plotting Home Invasion

Rapper and former reality TV star Yung Berg, who also goes by Hitmaka, is speaking out about reports that he pistol-whipped his girlfriend.
According to Complex, as a result of this alleged assault, the woman in question — Talia Tilley — suffered a broken nose and was hospitalized. The case is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police reports of the incident note that Christian Ward (Hitmaka’s real name) and his girlfriend “became involved in a verbal dispute,” during which the music producer allegedly pistol-whipped her multiple times.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Hitmaka claims Tilley was never his girlfriend, and accuses her of plotting to have him robbed in a home invasion.
Check out his full statement below.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
View this post on Instagram
On Saturday 4:30am three gunmen made an attempt on my life & home invasion. I have all the surveillance footage which some I’m posting & also other evidence needed. I retained legal council & decided that with this matter which I’m totally traumatized about that I must let the truth out as media outlets without having proper info are attempting to stain my character and reputation that I have spent my entire life building. I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy. This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home. I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER. I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly. Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world. Swipe right for more & my lawyers statement Video #1 suspects passing firearms through my home gate Video #2 suspects retreating after my ADT alarm sounds & jumping gate on my property.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
“I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy,” he posted. “This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home.
“I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER,” Hitmaka continued. “I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly. Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world.”
He also followed-up with a statement from his attorney.
Check out both posts via the IG embeds above and below.
[ione_media_gallery id=”71267″ overlay=”true”]
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE