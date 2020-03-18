Producer Hitmaka Responds To Claims He Pistol-Whipped Girlfriend, Accuses Her Of Plotting Home Invasion





Rapper and former reality TV star Yung Berg, who also goes by Hitmaka, is speaking out about reports that he pistol-whipped his girlfriend.

According to Complex, as a result of this alleged assault, the woman in question — Talia Tilley — suffered a broken nose and was hospitalized. The case is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police reports of the incident note that Christian Ward (Hitmaka’s real name) and his girlfriend “became involved in a verbal dispute,” during which the music producer allegedly pistol-whipped her multiple times.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hitmaka claims Tilley was never his girlfriend, and accuses her of plotting to have him robbed in a home invasion.

Check out his full statement below.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email



Submit





LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I could’ve been murdered inside my home on Saturday & I would like to take this time & thank all of my family, friends, & colleagues who have reached out regarding the matter sending love and positive energy,” he posted. “This footage is very alarming to all my fellow people in music & living in los angles area pls be safe and monitor who you allow in your home.

“I made a crucial mistake which could’ve costed my life THIS WOMAN WAS NOT MY GF EVER,” Hitmaka continued. “I won’t dive further into this & will let my lawyers move forward accordingly. Pls stay safe amidst these tragic times not only for myself but the entire world.”

He also followed-up with a statement from his attorney.

Check out both posts via the IG embeds above and below.

[ione_media_gallery id=”71267″ overlay=”true”]

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE





Source link