Producer Art Rupe, who launched Little Richard’s career, dies







American music producer Art Rupe, (Arthur Newton Rupe,) died at the age of 104. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter with reference to the Arthur N. Rupe, Foundation. According to the source, the producer passed away on April 15 at his home in Santa Barbara, California. The exact cause of death has not been reported.

He was a contemporary of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, native Jerry Wexler, Leonard Chess, and other white merchants who helped bring black music to the general audience.

In 1946, he founded the independent label Specialty Records and signed many avant-garde artists in rhythm and blues and rock and roll. The producer launched the careers of Sam Cooke, Little Richard, Lloyd Price, John Lee Hooker, and Clifton Chenier.

Earlier, announced the death of the bassist of the Dance Gavin Dance band, Tim Firik.







Source link