Proctorio and Derivita Partner to Provide No Cost Lock Down for Online…





Proctorio, leading remote proctoring and test security solution, and Derivita, a first of its kind STEM assessment platform, have partnered to provide educators with the test security tools they need…

(PRWeb November 03, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/proctorio_and_derivita_partner_to_provide_no_cost_lock_down_for_online_classes/prweb17517917.htm





Source link