New features including RFID Login, Automatic Activation and Full-Shift Continuous Recording make Bodycam 4 the body-worn camera built for policing in today’s world

(PRWeb October 20, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/pro_vision_unveils_new_bodycam_4_body_worn_camera/prweb17481216.htm





Source link