Pro-establishment candidate who lost by 86 votes in Hong Kong district council elections files court petition claiming multiple irregularities

A pro-establishment candidate has complained of an unexpectedly high turnout in the final hour of last month’s heated district council elections in Hong Kong after he lost to a pan-democrat by 86 votes.The complaint emerged in the second election petition filed with the High Court challenging the results of the poll on November 24 – this time from Hung Chi-kit of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.The teacher had competed in the Kam Ping constituency of Eastern…



