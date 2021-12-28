Pro-Beijing educators’ group in Hong Kong granted vacant school premises to set up centre for patriotic, national education







A pro-Beijing educators’ group in Hong Kong will convert a vacant school into a national education centre to showcase good teaching models based on patriotism, and train students in flag-raising etiquette.Wong Kam-leung, chairman of the 37,000-strong Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers (HKFEW), said on Tuesday the group was given the school premises in Sha Tin by the Education Bureau to set up an education support centre.He said the centre, to open in June next year, was aimed at boosting…







