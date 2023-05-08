Princess Charlotte’s coronation outfit draws comparisons to ‘Star Wars’ character Princess Leia





Princess Charlotte's Coronation look compared to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars' (Pic source: AP, Movie still)

Prince Williams and Kate Middleton’s 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte not just caught media attention because of her cuteness and pretty white attire, but also reminded netizens of one of their favourite Star Wars‘ characters Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

Princess Charlotte adorned an ivory Alexander McQueen dress with a buttoned cape around her shoulders and long, draping sleeves. Her look matched her mother’s as the duo wore similar glittering headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. The Princess of Wales also wore a white attire by Alexander McQueen.

Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. (Pic source: Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS) Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. (Pic source: Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS) Princess Charlotte’s look sparked uncanny comparisons with Star Wars’ Princess Leia on social media as the former sci-fi fictional character often wore her hair in two buns on either side of her head and her iconic attire was a mock-neck ivory gown with belled sleeves — similar to Princess Charlotte’s coronation ensemble. “Charlotte does look very Princess Leia and I’m here for it,” one Twitter user commented. Charlotte does look very Princess Leia and I’m here for it — Fiona (Alpha Female) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@fiona_skywalker) May 6, 2023

Fans also drew comparisons between Prince Louis’ attire and that of Ben Solo’s from the Star Wars‘ franchise. The 5-year-old prince was seen entering Westminster Abbey alongside his sister Charlotte, donning a military-inspired jacket made of dark blue velvet. “Why does it look like Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are dressed like Princess Leia and Ben Solo?” another user tweeted.

Why does it look like Princess Charlotte and Price Louis are dressed like Princess Leia and Ben Solo? — Ally Gardiner (@unfrufru) May 6, 2023

Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool) The sibling duo made an adorable pair during the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles. The two were constantly next to each other and were also photographed holding each other's hands on their way into the church. Their eldest sibling Prince George, 9, acted as a Page of Honor to his grandfather and entered the coronation behind the King with three other pages.





