Pressure for President Joe Biden to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier (Turtle Mountain Chippewa Nation) is increasing after it was announced two weeks ago the 77-year-old prisoner contracted COVID-19. Peltier, who tested positive for COVID-19 on January 28, 2022, is incarcerated at the United States Penitentiary at Coleman, Fla. (USP Coleman 1).





