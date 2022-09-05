President Biden in Pittsburgh for Labor Day 2022 President Joe Biden is in Pittsburgh Monday to celebrate Labor Day. 3H ago

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)President Biden in Pittsburgh for Labor Day 2022 President Joe Biden is in Pittsburgh Monday to celebrate Labor Day. 3H agoNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on September 5, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest President Joe Biden has traveled to the battleground … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israeli settlers burn Palestinian flag in Jerusalem The author comredg you might also like What does Liz Truss mean for Joe Biden and Britain’s ‘special relationship’ with US? President Joe Biden addresses the Laborfest crowd in Milwaukee SHE'S BACK!! CBS Drools Over Hillary Clinton & Her New 'Gutsy' Documentary 'Suggestive' photographs are the reason Hillary Clinton wears pant suits Presidency: I’m richer than US president Joe biden, can’t steal money – Peter Obi [VIDEO] – Daily Post Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email